The Snake Church (or Church of St Onuphrius) got its modern name when locals mistook St George's ubiquitous dragon-foe, depicted in a fresco here, for a snake.

Just after you enter the chapel, look on the right-hand wall to see a fresco of the hermetic hermaphrodite St Onuphrius holding a genitalia-covering palm leaf. Straight ahead, the small figure next to Jesus is one of the church's financiers.