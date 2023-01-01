On the main highway into Gülşehir, just before the turn-off to the centre (another 500m further) is a signposted trail leading to the incredible 13th-century Church of St Jean. This two-levelled, rock-cut church is home to marvellous frescoes, including scenes depicting the Annunciation, the Descent from the Cross, the Last Supper, the Betrayal by Judas and the Last Judgement (rarely depicted in Cappadocian churches), which were all painstakingly restored to their original glory in 1995.