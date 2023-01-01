Özkonak Underground City

About 15km north of Avanos, the village of Özkonak hosts a smaller version of the underground cities of Kaymaklı and Derinkuyu, with the same wine reservoirs and rolling stone doors. Although Özkonak is neither as dramatic nor as impressive as the larger cities, it is much less crowded. On weekdays you can often have it all to yourself.

The easiest way to get here is by dolmuş from Avanos (₺2, 30 minutes, hourly between 8am and 5pm). Be aware that services can be erratic due to a lack of customers so it's best to check times locally for the current schedule. There are no services on the weekend. Ask to be let off at the yeraltı şehri (underground city); the bus stops at the petrol station, a 500m stroll from the entrance.