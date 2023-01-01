Built in 1249, and restored in the late 1980s, the small, Seljuk-built Saruhan has an elaborately carved entrance gateway topped by muqarnas (tiered, decorative niche stonework) detailing. Inside, the courtyard is bare though the doorways are bordered by further fine examples of decorative stone carving.

The main reason to come here is for the nightly 45-minute whirling dervish ceremony, but if you have a particular interest in caravanserai architecture it's worth a look during the day.

Getting to the Saruhan, 6km east of Avanos, without your own transport is difficult, as there is no public transport on this route. From Avanos, on the taxi meter, it will cost you around ₺70 return.