Mehmet Ali has thrown open the door of his old family home (which they moved out of in the 1970s) so that visitors can get a taste of what Cappadocian village life was once like. Rooms, chiselled into the cliff and backed by agricultural plots that the family still tends, have been decorated traditionally, and the agile can clamber (stairs and then rope to pull yourself up) into the old bedroom upstairs.

To get here follow the path that leads behind the old mosque at the foot of Çavuşin's old village ruins. Entrance is free but visitors are encouraged to buy some of the organic produce (snack packs of raisins, roasted green wheat) the family makes.