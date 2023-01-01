Çavuşin Old Village Ruins

Carved into Çavuşin's craggy cliff face is a labyrinthine complex of abandoned houses that you can wander through by climbing up the short cliff path that leads upwards from the village's tiny old mosque. The timeless ambience has been lost somewhat due to the hotel that has been slapped right in the middle of the ruins, but there's still plenty to explore and the views from the summit are excellent.

If you're walking through the valleys from Göreme, head through Çavuşin's cemetery into the village and turn right at the new mosque. From here it's a short stroll to the old mosque and the cliff path. If you're coming by dolmuş, get off at Çavuşin Kilisesi on the highway, and walk up the main road through the village until you get to the new mosque.