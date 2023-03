Within Güllüdere (Rose) Valley, this church is easily missed as it's carved out of a nondescript rock facade. Once inside though, the nave is notable for its sturdy columns carved out of the rock. Follow the signposted Güllüdere Valley trailhead and then veer through the orchard to get here. The church is accessed by a narrow bridge over a gully, which deposits you at the entrance to the church's lower chamber.