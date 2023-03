Touted as the only underground ceramics museum in the world, this vast series of modern tunnelled-out caves, underneath the Güray Ceramic showroom, displays a private collection of ceramic art featuring pieces from as far back as the Chalcolithic era.

To get here from Avanos centre, cross the river at Taş Köprü bridge (at Atatürk Caddesi's western end), take the first right-hand turn onto Kapadokya Caddesi and follow the signs for 1km.