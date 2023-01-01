Chez Galip Hair Museum

This pottery gallery, in the alley opposite the post office, is home to Cappadocia's infamous hair museum. Yes, that's right: it's a museum dedicated to locks of hair that past female visitors have left here for posterity – roughly 16,000 samples of hair hang down from the walls and ceiling of the back caves here. You'll find it either kookily hilarious or kind of (OK, a lot) creepy. Feel free to add your own contribution. Scissors are provided. Snip. Snip.