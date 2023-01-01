The back alleys of Ürgüp are home to many examples of the traditional stone architecture of this region. In particular, in the northern section of the old village walk up Dere Sokak, with its road-archway topped with a tiny mosque. Or take a wander through the southern section, heading up Barbaros Hayrettin Sokak for its excellent decoratively carved doorways, and then continuing on, walking through the back alleys where the old village houses rub up against the hill.