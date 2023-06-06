Ürgüp

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Ortahisar castle or central castle and fairy chimneys in Cappadocia, Turkey at sunset. Ortahisar Castle and traditional houses carved stone. Cave houses in fairy chimneys.

Getty Images

Overview

When Ürgüp's Greek population was evicted in 1923 the town's wealth of fine stone-cut houses was left teetering into gentle dilapidation until tourism began to take off. Now, more than 90 years later, these remnants of another era have found a new lease of life as some of Cappadocia's most luxurious boutique hotels. Ürgüp is the rural retreat for those who don't fancy being too rural, with its bustling, modern downtown area a direct foil to the old village back lanes still clinging to the hillside rim. There's not a lot to do in town itself. Instead, Ürgüp has cleverly positioned itself as the connoisseur's base for exploring the geographical heart of Cappadocia, with boutique-hotel frippery at your fingertips.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Old Village

    Old Village

    Ürgüp

    The back alleys of Ürgüp are home to many examples of the traditional stone architecture of this region. In particular, in the northern section of the old…

  • Three Graces Fairy Chimneys

    Three Graces Fairy Chimneys

    Ürgüp

    These three black-capped fairy-chimney formations (also known as 'the three beauties'), overlooking the rolling countryside just outside of town, are…

  • Turasan Winery

    Turasan Winery

    Ürgüp

    The abundant sunshine and fertile volcanic soil of Cappadocia produce delicious sweet grapes, and several wineries carry on the Ottoman Greek winemaking…

  • Ürgüp Museum

    Ürgüp Museum

    Ürgüp

    This dusty, rather neglected small museum features some 10-million-year-old tusks from a forerunner of the elephant, unearthed at Mustafapaşa, but the…

  • Mosque

    Mosque

    Ürgüp

    Ürgüp's mosque is an excellent landmark to get your bearings from, right in the centre of town.

  • Temenni Wishing Hill

    Temenni Wishing Hill

    Ürgüp

    Home to a saint's tomb and a cafe, this viewpoint has 360-degree views over Ürgüp.

View more attractions

Plan with a local