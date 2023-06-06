Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images
When Ürgüp's Greek population was evicted in 1923 the town's wealth of fine stone-cut houses was left teetering into gentle dilapidation until tourism began to take off. Now, more than 90 years later, these remnants of another era have found a new lease of life as some of Cappadocia's most luxurious boutique hotels. Ürgüp is the rural retreat for those who don't fancy being too rural, with its bustling, modern downtown area a direct foil to the old village back lanes still clinging to the hillside rim. There's not a lot to do in town itself. Instead, Ürgüp has cleverly positioned itself as the connoisseur's base for exploring the geographical heart of Cappadocia, with boutique-hotel frippery at your fingertips.
Ürgüp
The back alleys of Ürgüp are home to many examples of the traditional stone architecture of this region. In particular, in the northern section of the old…
Ürgüp
These three black-capped fairy-chimney formations (also known as 'the three beauties'), overlooking the rolling countryside just outside of town, are…
Ürgüp
The abundant sunshine and fertile volcanic soil of Cappadocia produce delicious sweet grapes, and several wineries carry on the Ottoman Greek winemaking…
Ürgüp
This dusty, rather neglected small museum features some 10-million-year-old tusks from a forerunner of the elephant, unearthed at Mustafapaşa, but the…
Ürgüp
Ürgüp's mosque is an excellent landmark to get your bearings from, right in the centre of town.
Ürgüp
Home to a saint's tomb and a cafe, this viewpoint has 360-degree views over Ürgüp.
Ürgüp
This sturdy Seljuk tomb was constructed for a local military commander.