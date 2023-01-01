Three Graces Fairy Chimneys

These three black-capped fairy-chimney formations (also known as 'the three beauties'), overlooking the rolling countryside just outside of town, are Ürgüp's best-known landmark. It's a prime spot to capture a sunset photo. The site is 1km along the main road, heading towards Ortahisar, from the roundabout at the top of Tevfik Fikret Caddesi.

If you want to view the fairy chimneys from a lower angle, a steep path leads down into the valley from the wooden walkway. If that path is too tricky for you, there's an easier access trail just off the highway, about 20m along the road heading back towards Ürgüp.