Pancarlı Kilise

This rarely visited 11th-century church is snuggled amid a particularly photogenic vista of orange-hued rock. The small nave has a dazzling interior of well-preserved frescoes, while the surrounding cliff face is pockmarked with a warren of rooms that once served as living areas for hermit monks. To find it, head southeast from Ortahisar Castle, following Hacı Telegraf Sokak down the hill. Cross the bridge across the gully and take the eastern (signposted) farm track for 3km.