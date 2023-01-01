Hallacdere Monastery

The facade of this rock-cut complex has some of the most colourful geometric pigeon-house decorations in Cappadocia while inside there are unusual ornamental features. Look for the animal heads on the column capitals in the main church and the human figure sculpted onto the wall in the left-hand chamber. The monastery has become a favourite stop on jeep-safari excursions, which tend to arrive in packs and blare loud music. Get here before 11am to have it to yourself.

Access is signposted from the main Ortahisar–Ürgüp highway about 1km northeast of the Ortahisar turn-off.