Right on Mustafapaşa's main square is the imposing Ayios Kostantinos-Eleni Kilise, erected in 1729 and restored in 1850. A fine stone grapevine runs around the door, while the ruined domed interior with faded 19th-century frescoes has a picturesquely shabby ambience and is home to a series of information boards explaining Mustafapaşa's history and the story of the Greece-Turkey population exchange in the early 20th century.