This Roman-era site is signposted off the main route heading to Soğanlı, right after the entry to Şahinefendi village. A walkway leads past various sections of the semi-excavated Roman baths up to the late-4th-century Byzantine Church ruins, which hold a couple of well-preserved, intricate Roman and Byzantine mosaics.

The main road through Şahinefendi itself is lined by cliffs pockmarked by hundreds of caves, carved out and used to store potatoes.