The blue-columned Cemil Church with its extremely defaced fresco fragments overlooks a hill slope of derelict Greek mansions. Follow the alleyway winding down through sleepy Cemil village to find it. These days the keepers tend to keep the church locked so phone ahead to see if they can open it up for you.

Cemil is around 6km south of Mustafapaşa and signposted on the main Soğanlı road.