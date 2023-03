The village of Taşkınpaşa, on the road to Soğanlı, some 7km south of Keşlik Monastery, takes its name from its 600-year-old Seljuk mosque. It's usually closed but outside are two Seljuk tombs where Taşkın Paşa is buried. The mosque's original, 14th-century pulpit can be seen in Ankara's Ethnographical Museum.

Heading back down to the main road, note the medrese (seminary) with its ornate door frame.