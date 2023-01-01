Derinkuyu underground city, 10km south of Kaymaklı, has cavernous rooms arrayed on seven levels reached by skinny long tunnels. When you get all the way to the bottom, look up the ventilation shaft to see just how far down you are. This is not one for the claustrophobic; tour groups often clog the tunnel system, which, combined with the closed-in atmosphere, can prompt panic. Come as early as you can (or close to last entry) when the site is quieter.

Last ticket entry from October to April is 4.15pm.

Getting here by public transport is easy. From Nevşehir's central dolmuş stand, catch the Derinkuyu Koop dolmuş (₺8, 40 minutes, 7.35am, 8.15am and then every 30 minutes between 9am and 6.30pm). The bus stops at Derinkuyu otogar (bus station), which is next door to the site. Coming back, the bus leaves from Derinkuyu otogar every 30 minutes from 6.30am to 5pm, with two more services at 6pm and 7pm.