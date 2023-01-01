Sunset View Hill

You get one of the best panoramas across Göreme by walking up the steep hill through alleyways to this wooden platform suspended on the edge of the cliff high above the village. From here you can follow a rough track along the ridge for sweeping views of the village on your left and vistas of the wind- and water-sculpted rock formations of Görkündere Valley to your right.

Despite the moniker, we don't recommend coming here for sunset in summer when it can get ridiculously crowded and the road leading up to the viewpoint is crammed with cars. Note for sunrise hot-air-balloon views, there's a ₺3 entrance fee. During the day there are far fewer people about, it's free and the views are just as good.