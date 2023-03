The trailhead off Müze Caddesi leads into the narrow gorge of Zemi Valley lined with tall poplar trees and sided by cliffs studded with pigeon houses. If you walk the entire length of Zemi you end up coming out on the Nevşehir–Ürgüp highway near Üçhisar. From here, either walk into Üçhisar and then hike back to Göreme via Pigeon Valley or flag down the dolmuş to Ortahisar or Ürgüp as it goes by.