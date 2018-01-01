Full day tour from Amsterdam to Giethoorn, Bourtange & Enclosing Dike

Meet your guide/driver at our central meeting point in Amsterdam. A comfortable, air-conditioned single deck bus will take you to today’s destinations. The journey takes you through the typical flat Dutch ‘polder’ landscape. Polder is land that has been reclaimed from the sea, and most of the land where you drive through today was a sea until the 1950-ties. Your first destination will be Giethoorn, definitely one of the most picturesque villages of the Netherlands. The town has been one of the most popular tourist villages in the country and is nick named the Dutch Venice. Just like Venice, Giethoorn has many canals and the only way to get around town is by boat or walking. No cars are allowed in the old town, whose history dates back to the middle ages. During a short walking tour trough the village, your guide will reveal the city’s unique character, and give you insider’s tips about great local restaurants, shops, attractions, activities and more. You'll also experience Giethoorn from the water in a 1 hr boattrip. After that you will enjoy a one course meal of high quality. After that you will depart to Bourtange. Fort Bourtange is a star fort located in the village of Bourtange, Groningen, Netherlands. It was built in 1593 under the orders of William the I of Orange, to control the only road between Germany and the city of Groningen, which was controlled by the Spaniards during the time of the Eighty Years' War. You will be guided through the highlights of Bourtange. Late afternoon we drive back to Amsterdam via the Enclosing Dike (Afsluitdijk), one of the most famous waterworks of Holland! Highlights: Instant Confirmation All entrance fees included Pickup from a centrally located meeting point Informative, friendly and professional guide Explore the canals of picturesque Giethoorn Enjoy the highlights of Bourtange Drive across typical Dutch "polders" (land reclaimed from the sea) Enjoy some free time to explore Giethoorn on your own Drive over the Enclosing Dike