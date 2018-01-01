Welcome to Groningen
This vibrant, youthful city is very much part of the comings and goings of the country, and has all you'd expect of a progressive metropolis. Its student population (which has been around since 1614 when the university opened) of 40,000 ensures a healthy, hedonistic nightlife exists alongside the museums its more mature, established residents (think professors) demand.
Groningen was already an independent city-state and key trading centre by the late Middle Ages; the Martinitoren stands as a reminder of this early boom. The iconic church tower was one of the few remnants of the Golden Age to survive fierce fighting late in World War II before Groningen's liberation on 17 April 1945. Now an ambitious rebuilding scheme looks to transform the zone east of the Grote Markt.
A growing city, Groningen has attempted to combat traffic congestion through zealous pro-cycling initiatives, and it is considered a national leader in this regard. Since the 1970s cycling has been encouraged via severe restrictions on auto movement through the city and investment in cycling infrastructure. Thanks to these policies, the centre remains refreshingly free of traffic.
