Welcome to That Phanom

Towering over the small, peaceful town of That Phanom (ธาตุพนม), the spire of the colossal namesake chedi at Wat Phra That Phanom is one of the region's most emblematic symbols and one of the great pillars of Isan identity. Some historic buildings in the Mekong-hugging half of town can round out a pleasant visit.