Or Tor Kor is Bangkok’s highest-quality fruit and agricultural market, and taking in the toddler-sized mangoes and dozens of pots full of curries amounts to culinary trainspotting. The vast majority of vendors’ goods are takeaway only, but a small food court and a few informal restaurants can also be found. To get here, take the MRT to Kamphaeng Phet station and exit on the side opposite Chatuchak (the exit says ‘Marketing Organization for Farmers’).