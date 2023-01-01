Bangkok Doll Factory & Museum

This workshop was founded by Khunying Tongkorn Chandavimol in 1956 after she completed a doll-making course while living in Japan. Her dolls draw on Thai mythology and historical periods. Today her personal collection includes 400 dolls from around the world, plus important pieces from her own workshop, where you can watch the figures being crafted by hand. The museum is tricky to find; take a taxi from BTS Phaya Thai and get the driver to call the museum for directions.