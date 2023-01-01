In 2016, as part of a cleaning drive, Bangkok's famous and formerly streetside flower market – also called Pak Khlong Talat – was moved indoors. Within the giant warehouse-like market that now houses the resettled stalls, you'll find piles of delicate orchids, rows of roses and stacks of button carnations. The best time to come is late at night, when the fresh blossoms arrive from upcountry for sale the following day.

During the daytime, Pak Khlong Talat also doubles as one of the city's largest wholesale vegetable markets.