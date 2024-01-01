Gurdwara Siri Guru Singh Sabha

Chinatown

Just off Th Chakkaraphet is this gold-domed Sikh temple. Its large hall is devoted to the worship of the Guru Granth Sahib, the 17th-century Sikh holy book. If you arrive on a Sikh festival day you can partake in the langar (communal Sikh meal) served in the temple. Be sure to climb to the top for panoramic views of Chinatown.

