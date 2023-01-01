Wat Mangkon Kamalawat

Clouds of incense and the sounds of chanting form the backdrop at this Chinese-style Mahayana Buddhist temple. Surrounding the temple are vendors selling food for the gods – steamed lotus-shaped dumplings and oranges – which are donated to the temple in exchange for merit. Dating back to 1871, it's the largest and most important religious structure in the area, and during the annual Vegetarian Festival, religious and culinary activities are particularly active here.

The giant protector deity statues on both sides of the shrine's entrance are reminiscent of temples in Tibet. Indeed, you'll spot panels written in the Tibetan script at their base if you look closely.