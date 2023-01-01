With some two centuries of commerce under its belt, New Market is no longer an entirely accurate name for this strip of commerce. Regardless, this is Bangkok’s quintessential Chinese market, and the dried goods, seasonings, spices and sauces will be familiar to anyone who’s ever spent time in China. Even if you’re not interested in food, the hectic atmosphere (watch out for motorcycles squeezing between shoppers) and exotic sights and smells create a somewhat surreal sensory experience for curious wanderers.

While much of the market centres on cooking ingredients, the section north of Th Charoen Krung (equivalent to Soi 21, Th Charoen Krung) is known for selling incense, paper effigies and ceremonial sweets – the essential elements of a traditional Chinese funeral.