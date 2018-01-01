Welcome to Phu Ruea National Park

Phu Ruea means 'Boat Mountain', a moniker stemming from a cliff jutting out of the peak that's sort of in the shape of a Chinese junk. The 121-sq-km Phu Ruea National Park (อุทยานแห่งชาติภูเรือ) isn't one of Isan's more impressive preserves, but it does offer a respite from the heat, as well as vast views from the summit (1365m), reached by either a sŏrng·tăa·ou (10B per person) or a 1km footpath. For a longer hike to the top, take the easy (but seldom used) 2.5km trail from the lower visitor centre to 30m-tall Nam Tok Huai Phai, perhaps the park's most scenic waterfall, and then keep going another 6km.