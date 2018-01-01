Welcome to Lampang Province
Top experiences in Lampang Province
Lampang Province activities
Private Day-Trip to Lamphun and Lampang Province from Chiang Mai
Our professional driver will collect you from your hotel lobby in Chiang Mai city area around 8am by an air-conditioned private vehicle and head to Lampang Province.Upon arrival, you'll visit Wat Phra That Lampang Luang temple located around 11miles (18km) south of Lampang , it is one of the oldest Lanna-style temple here. The temple houses many beautiful buildings and statues and it’s also houses a Museum of War with a lot of ancient artifacts. We will wandering through the lovely grounds and absorbing the history and culture of beautiful architecture. Please note that you are required to take off your footwear when entering the temple ground.We will then proceed to Lampang city area for sightseeing and walking street market. You will see horses anywhere in the town area and some tourists will take a horse-drawn carriage wonder around the city center.Next, you will stop a ceramic factory in town as Lampang is a noted center for the production of blue and white pottery. It is one of the foremost ceramic manufacturers in Thailand. There are some lovely ceramic on sale and the price is very reasonable. After lunch, we will visit Wat Prathat Hariphunchai, a magnificent complex of temples in Lamphun. You may walk around to visit each building inside the temple there and have many things that worth to see especially the golden pagoda in the middle. You are require to take off your shoes to the main stupa. This whole area is very neat and clean, so you can just walk around the temple comfortably.Our driver will transfer you back to your hotel safely after the tour around 8pm.
Wat Prathat Lampang Laung Local Market Wat Prathat Haripunchai Wat Chama Thewe
Start the tour at 8 am and pick up from you hotel in the city then drive to the south of Chiang Mai about 1 hour we will arrive at Wat Prathat Lampang Laung the important and famous temple in Lampang Province.On the way to Lamphun we will visit the Local Market where you can see alot of producct from the local people and something which it's hard to find at the market in the city.Lunch at the local restaurant on the way to Lamphun Province.Visit Wat Prathat Haripunchai the famous temple for this province and also visit another important temple on the way back to Chiang Mai this temple name's name Wat Chama Thewe.
Lampang Escape
Day 1: Chiang Mai - Lampang Meals: L Departure from Chiang Mai. Drive to Lampang. First stop will be the Thai Elephant Conservation Centre along the way. We will visit the elephant hospital as well as the elephant nursery where you can meet mothers and young elephants. The centre has a show that you can witness as well. You will also see how paper is being produced from elephant dung. Your guide will give you insight in the precarious situation of the Asian elephant and its role in tourism. Next door to TECC is the hospital of the Friends of the Asian Elephant Foundation which is really a wonderful place. You will see a short and touching video about Motala, the elephant that lost a leg because of a landmine. Lunch will be at a local restaurant. Then, we will continue to Wat Prathat Lampang Luang, considered by many the most magnificent temple of Northern Thailand. After that continue to Lampang. We will visit the Burmese style temple Wat Si Rong Muang. After this we will make a walking tour of Talat Gao Street with its many historic houses. Your guide will tell you the history of some of the beautiful houses. We will also have a look at the historic Rachadapisek Bridge. You will hear the story of an American missionary who has been credited with saving the bridge from destruction in World War Two. Dinner and overnight at the Lampang River Lodge. Day 2: Lampang – Chiang Mai Meals: B L After breakfast we will drive into town and make a one hour horsecart ride through the old streets of Lampang. After this we will visit Wat Pong Sanuk, Wat Phra Kaew Don Tao, Ban Sao Nak and the former house of Louis T.Leonowens, the son of Anna Leonowens from the book “Anna and the King of Siam”. Lunch will be at local restaurant. After lunch we will visit the Dhanabadee Ceramic Museum and Factory where the famous “chicken bowl” is being produced. The dragon kiln is the oldest kiln in Lampang Province. You will get a guided tour and will see the production process of ceramics from upclose. Drive back to Chiang Mai. On the way, make a stop at the exotic market of Mae Taa.
Full Day Undiscovered Chae Son and Wat Phar Phu Daeng
Adventurers in search for something new, walking the path less trodden should seriously consider heading over into the Lampang province and follow our trails into undiscovered paths into nature. A cornucopia or natural splendour – ranging from waterfalls, caves and the popular hot springs – are sources of awe-inspiring moments as soon as your enter the Chae Son National Park borders. Void of western influences within a short drive from Chiang Mai, our chosen trekking and walking paths are perfect green representation of what northern Thailand is so famous for. In addition, Wat Phar Phu Daeng may not appear on a lot of travel itineraries but has gained name and fame as one of Thailand’s Unseen Attractions due to its stunning beauty and great importance to the region. A full day of adventure, nature, culture and a deeper understanding of the region’s importance for its local residents. An early departure from your booked Chiang Mai hotel commences with being welcomed by your guide and driver for the day. The leisurely drive in southern direction into the Lampang province will take approximately 1 hour as we head towards the Chae Son National Park, one of the more mountainous forest regions in the far Northeastern corner of the province. Rich in vegetation and protected by local authorities as within its borders, guests are constantly awe-struck for its beauty and unspoilt vegetation that grows wildly with the seasons. The main area for walks lies between the Muang Bahn and Jae Hom districts and covers an area of over 590 square kilometres with ample well-laid out paths and trails for an refreshing trip. Not only tourism benefits from this: protection of its water sources are on the forefront of conservation initiatives as it serves as the main source for providing water for the villages surrounding the park. Your guide will lead the way and showing you why this national park, with its caves, waterfalls and hot springs, is such a treat for the avid hiking and trekking enthusiast. After our hike, we head over to a local restaurant before moving on deeper into the Jae Hom district to admire one of Thailand less-known but stunning mountain temples, called Wat Phar Phu Dang. Perched on the edge of a mountain, constructed 700 meters above sea level and offering 360-degree vistas after reaching the top of the temple, this will be a highlight of your Thailand visit. The challenge to reach the top of Wat Phar Phu Dang requires a good condition as the climb up via the three main parts (part driving and part via a 500-meter steep climb via a very steep staircase) is quite challenge. The reward of seeing the valleys, mountain tops and nothing but green and more green from the peak will make you forget the arduous journey. Slowly making your way back to the base of the temple will be the final activity on this adventure-filled day before heading back to Chiang Mai and your booked hotel.
Best of Thailand – West Coast Islands
This 20-day whirlwind experience of Thailand brings together all the cultural beauty of the north with the stunning nature of the south. Discover the gorgeous temples of ancient Ayutthaya, roam the bustling streets of Bangkok, and swim in the idyllic waters of the south's coastal paradise. See Thailand the right way on this journey of a lifetime.
Thailand Encompassed
This is the ultimate Thailand experience for every kind of traveller. This 23-day trip combines the best highlights of Northern Thailand, with the picturesque, tropical islands of the south. Experience cultural touchstones like the former capital city of Ayutthaya and a hilltribe trek outside of Chiang Mai and then head south to discover some of the most idyllic beaches in the entire world. Want Thailand? You've got it.