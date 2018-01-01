Full Day Undiscovered Chae Son and Wat Phar Phu Daeng

Adventurers in search for something new, walking the path less trodden should seriously consider heading over into the Lampang province and follow our trails into undiscovered paths into nature. A cornucopia or natural splendour – ranging from waterfalls, caves and the popular hot springs – are sources of awe-inspiring moments as soon as your enter the Chae Son National Park borders. Void of western influences within a short drive from Chiang Mai, our chosen trekking and walking paths are perfect green representation of what northern Thailand is so famous for. In addition, Wat Phar Phu Daeng may not appear on a lot of travel itineraries but has gained name and fame as one of Thailand’s Unseen Attractions due to its stunning beauty and great importance to the region. A full day of adventure, nature, culture and a deeper understanding of the region’s importance for its local residents. An early departure from your booked Chiang Mai hotel commences with being welcomed by your guide and driver for the day. The leisurely drive in southern direction into the Lampang province will take approximately 1 hour as we head towards the Chae Son National Park, one of the more mountainous forest regions in the far Northeastern corner of the province. Rich in vegetation and protected by local authorities as within its borders, guests are constantly awe-struck for its beauty and unspoilt vegetation that grows wildly with the seasons. The main area for walks lies between the Muang Bahn and Jae Hom districts and covers an area of over 590 square kilometres with ample well-laid out paths and trails for an refreshing trip. Not only tourism benefits from this: protection of its water sources are on the forefront of conservation initiatives as it serves as the main source for providing water for the villages surrounding the park. Your guide will lead the way and showing you why this national park, with its caves, waterfalls and hot springs, is such a treat for the avid hiking and trekking enthusiast. After our hike, we head over to a local restaurant before moving on deeper into the Jae Hom district to admire one of Thailand less-known but stunning mountain temples, called Wat Phar Phu Dang. Perched on the edge of a mountain, constructed 700 meters above sea level and offering 360-degree vistas after reaching the top of the temple, this will be a highlight of your Thailand visit. The challenge to reach the top of Wat Phar Phu Dang requires a good condition as the climb up via the three main parts (part driving and part via a 500-meter steep climb via a very steep staircase) is quite challenge. The reward of seeing the valleys, mountain tops and nothing but green and more green from the peak will make you forget the arduous journey. Slowly making your way back to the base of the temple will be the final activity on this adventure-filled day before heading back to Chiang Mai and your booked hotel.