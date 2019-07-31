Bangkok Region

The Bangkok Metropolitan Region, as it is officially known, includes six provinces bordering the city of Bangkok, which add up to an area spanning more than 7500 sq km and have a population of around 10 million people. Because of their relative proximity and easy access, we have opted to include a few places in these neighbouring provinces in this designation, which can be visited as day trips from the city.

Explore Bangkok Region

  • Wat Pho

    Wat Pho is our absolute favorite among Bangkok's biggest sights. In fact, the compound incorporates a host of superlatives: the city's largest reclining…

  • Grand Palace

    The Grand Palace (Phra Borom Maharatchawang) is a former royal residence in Bangkok that was consecrated in 1782. Today, it’s only used on ceremonial…

  • Wat Arun

    Wat Arun is the missile-shaped temple that rises from the Chao Phraya River's banks. Known as Temple of Dawn, it was named after the Indian god of dawn,…

  • Wat Phra Kaew

    Architecturally fantastic, the Wat Phra Kaew temple complex is also the spiritual core of Thai Buddhism and the monarchy, symbolically united in what is…

  • Lumphini Park

    Named after the Buddha’s birthplace in Nepal (Lumbini), Lumphini Park is central Bangkok’s largest and most popular park. Its 58 hectares are home to an…

  • Golden Mount

    Even if you're wát-ed out, you should tackle the brisk ascent to the Golden Mount. Serpentine steps wind through an artificial hill shaded by gnarled…

  • Jim Thompson House

    This jungly compound is the former home of the eponymous American silk entrepreneur and art collector. Born in Delaware in 1906, Thompson briefly served…

  • Chatuchak Weekend Market

    Among the largest open-air markets in the world, Chatuchak (also referred to as 'Jatujak' or simply 'JJ Market') seems to unite everything buyable, from…

  • Wat Traimit (Golden Buddha)

    The attraction at Wat Traimit is undoubtedly the impressive 3m-tall, 5.5-tonne, solid-gold Buddha image, which gleams like, well, gold. Sculpted in the…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Bangkok Region.

