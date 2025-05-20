If you’re looking to escape the heat in Bangkok, even just for a day, you can simply jump on a train from the center of the city and be at the Gulf of Thailand within a few hours. You wouldn’t need to rent a car or set aside a big budget for any of these beach trips. And you’re guaranteed not to be overwhelmed by tourists at these recommendations.

You won’t be able to buy tickets in advance, so just pack your bag and head over to the station. There are also additional trains that leave only on the weekend for higher prices. Visit Richard Barrow's Thai Train Guide website for full schedules.

Bang Saen Beach in Chonburi. Kay chompen/Shutterstock

1. Khao Phra Bat Station

Travel time: 3 hours 11 minutes

Once you arrive at the station, which is in Chonburi, you can take a songthaew – a pickup truck converted into a minibus – to beaches such as Bang Saen Beach and Wonnapha Beach. These are some of the closest beaches to Bangkok and are usually quiet (unless it's a long holiday weekend), so this station is perfect for a quick one-night getaway from Bangkok.

Planning tip: The last train from Khao Phra Bat Station that goes back to Hua Lamphong Station leaves at 3pm. So you can get a full five hours of beach breezes before heading back to the city.

Train No. 283 (Hua Lamphong - Chuk Samet)

Price: 26 THB

Schedule: 6:55am daily

2. Pattaya Station

Travel time: 3 hours 39 minutes

Pattaya has a reputation for being a messy, party city. To avoid all of that, head out to Jomtien Beach for some quiet. For those who don’t easily get seasick, check out the Squid Cafe Pattaya Tako Trip, a squid-fishing cafe on a floating platform in the middle of the ocean in Pattaya with speedboat transfers to and from the shore. Pattaya also has the island experience to offer just like the southern beaches in Thailand: Ko Lan (15 minutes by speedboat).

Local tip: Escape big crowds of tourists by heading to Ko Phai, a 30-minute speedboat ride from the mainland.

Train No. 283 (Hua Lamphong - Chuk Samet)

Price: 31 THB

Schedule: 6:55am daily

Fishing boats at Cha-am Beach in Cha-am. keangs9 Seksan/500px

3. Cha-am Station

Travel time: 4 hours 5 minutes

The little sister of Hua Hin, this even quieter and smaller beach town will be perfect for you to rejuvenate your body. There isn’t really much to do in Cha-am except eat, read and nap in a cabana. For a beachside seafood experience, local favorites include Auntie Paew’s Kitchen @Pana’s Bar and Chomview Seafood. (Tip: if you want a table close to the beach, make sure to call and book in advance.) On a nice day, you can walk from the train station to Cha-am Beach, and you’ll find plenty of restaurants along the way.

Local tip: Cha-am is also famous for its suckling pigs, with an entire street full of suckling pig restaurants. Moo Han Na Yok - BBQ Pork & Chicken also offers a break from seafood.

Train No. 261 (Hua Lamphong - Suan Son Pradipat)

Price: 40 THB

Schedule: 9:20am daily

4. Hua Hin Station

Travel time: 4 hours 30 minutes

Known by the locals as a retirement town, Hua Hin is peaceful and slow-paced, but we’re not complaining. The old railway station is now preserved as a vintage landmark and a new one has been built for use next to it. This destination is popular among Bangkokians when they think of “going somewhere quiet” for the weekend.

Planning tip: There’s a hidden local restaurant called Roi Nai Lueb that serves sashimi made from Thai fish, which you can eat Japanese style with shoyu and wasabi, or Thai style with spicy seafood sauce.

Train No. 261 (Hua Lamphong - Suan Son Pradipat)

Price: 44 THB

Schedule: 9:20am daily

5. Utapao Station

Travel time: 4 hours 37 minutes

Ko Samae San is an island here that has become increasingly popular among the locals. It is part of the Samae San island group that has a few other even smaller islands like Ko Kham or Ko Raet. The island group is uninhabited and under the protection of the Royal Thai Navy. These islands are accessible only via day trips. There is an entry fee and a limited number of tourists allowed per day to keep the islands well preserved. You can catch the boat that leaves daily from Thai Island and Sea Natural History Museum, which is about a 10-minute taxi ride from the train station.

Local tip: Ko Kham is a royal project that preserves the plants and animals of the sea and island, making these tiny islands known for their vibrant coral reefs and abundant marine life.

Train No. 283 (Hua Lamphong - Chuk Samet)

Price: 38 THB

Schedule: 6:55am daily

6. Chuk Samet Station

Travel time: 4 hours 50 minutes

From the station, you can easily walk to the H.T.M.S. Chakrinaruebet, Thailand’s first and only aircraft carrier and the flagship of the Royal Thai Navy. Commissioned in 1997, the carrier is permanently docked at the Sattahip Naval Ground and you can visit it during public hours. From there, you can walk to Nang Ram Beach and its smaller neighbor, Nang Rong Beach. They are managed and maintained by the Royal Thai Navy, so they are well-kept, with basic facilities such as restrooms, showers, shaded picnic areas and small food stalls.

Local tip: Unlike some of Thailand’s more commercialized beaches, Nang Ram and Nang Rong are more tranquil and orderly, without the crowds or loud beach bars.

Train No. 283 (Hua Lamphong - Chuk Samet)

Price: 40 THB

Schedule: 6:55am daily

Wat Thang Sai, a temple in Prachuap Khiri Khan Province. Nakornthai/Shutterstock

7. Ban Krut Station

Travel time: 7 hours 12 minutes

If you keep heading further south to Ban Krut station, you’re still in Prachuab Khiri Khan province but almost crossing over to Chumphon. Here, you’ll find an even more laid-back fishing village vibe, with even more dense forests. Accommodation options range from camping (Ban Thang Sai Tourism Community), to glamping (Grood Glamping), to a resort (Thammachard Resort Ban Krut), and they are all by the beach. There’s a beautiful mountaintop temple, Wat Thang Sai, where you can drive up to the parking area and hike the rest of the way to the top for uninterrupted sunset views.

Local tip: This part of Thailand is not widely known, even locally. It’s located between the popular southern beaches and the better-known east coast beaches. So if you’re looking to explore an off-the-beaten-path beach destination in a touristy country like Thailand, this could be one of your choices.

Train No. 255 (Thonburi - Lang Suan)

Price: 64 THB

Schedule: 7:20am daily