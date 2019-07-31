Shop
The Bangkok Metropolitan Region, as it is officially known, includes six provinces bordering the city of Bangkok, which add up to an area spanning more than 7500 sq km and have a population of around 10 million people. Because of their relative proximity and easy access, we have opted to include a few places in these neighbouring provinces in this designation, which can be visited as day trips from the city.
Ko Ratanakosin & Thonburi
Wat Pho is our absolute favorite among Bangkok's biggest sights. In fact, the compound incorporates a host of superlatives: the city's largest reclining…
Ko Ratanakosin & Thonburi
The Grand Palace (Phra Borom Maharatchawang) is a former royal residence in Bangkok that was consecrated in 1782. Today, it’s only used on ceremonial…
Ko Ratanakosin & Thonburi
Wat Arun is the missile-shaped temple that rises from the Chao Phraya River's banks. Known as Temple of Dawn, it was named after the Indian god of dawn,…
Ko Ratanakosin & Thonburi
Architecturally fantastic, the Wat Phra Kaew temple complex is also the spiritual core of Thai Buddhism and the monarchy, symbolically united in what is…
Banglamphu
Even if you're wát-ed out, you should tackle the brisk ascent to the Golden Mount. Serpentine steps wind through an artificial hill shaded by gnarled…
Bangkok
Named after the Buddha’s birthplace in Nepal (Lumbini), Lumphini Park is central Bangkok’s largest and most popular park. Its 58 hectares are home to an…
Banglamphu
Other than being just plain huge and impressive, Wat Suthat also holds the highest royal temple grade. Inside the wí·hăhn (sanctuary for a Buddha…
Bangkok
You might recognise this iconic temple from its impression on the back of the ubiquitous Thai 5B coin. Also referred to as the Marble Temple, it was…
