3-Day Open Water Diver Course in Ko Lipe Satun

The Open Water Diver Course is the first step to obtain a license and let you dive anywhere in the world, to a maximum depth of 18 meters (59 feet), with another certified diver. This course will literally open a door to a whole new world! The course normally takes 3 days to complete and operate every day. We limit the size of the groups to a maximum of 4 students per instructor. So you will have more time to practice and receive more guidance from your instructor. Your safety is always our top priority here.Diving certifications are equally recognized everywhere in the world. However, PADI requires you to purchase a manual with your course, while SSI allows students to borrow manuals from the dive center and after certification, you will have access to a digital version of the manual online.You can also do some or all of your diving theory online for free! You can certainly do all the theory here during your 3 days course. If you do it in advance, you will have more time to relax and enjoy your holiday.The Open Water Diver course has 3 parts:- Theory- Confined Water Training Sessions (these are your 2 shallow water dives)- 4 Open Water Training DivesYour days will start around 8:30am and finish at approximately 5pm. We will choose the dive sites for you to dive, rest assured that your safety is always being our top priority. We will try to schedule a different dive site for each of your open water dives, depend on the weather conditions. Be assured that you will see plenty of marine life during your training, and your instructor will review with you at the end of the day.Come and join us and you may just end up with a splendid new hobby!