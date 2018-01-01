Welcome to Trang Province
Full-Day Little Amazon and Sri Phang Nga National Park from Khao Lak
Little Amazon and Sri Phang Nga Prepare yourself for a journey to the long lost zone of, “The Little Amazon“, a hidden Banyan Tree forest near Takua Pa. Canoeing under the canopy of the giant Banyan Tree forest is peaceful and serene. Make your way to a Nipa Palm forest where you will hear the songs of local birds along the Klong Sung Nae River. Travel to Takua Pa Town where we experience the local life and visit it’s fresh market with fruits, vegetables, spices, herbs, fish and meat. Our next stop is unseen Sri Phang Nga National Park, where we have lunch at the national park restaurant. During a walk through the jungle we visit Phang Nga’s highest and most beautiful waterfall. Time for swimming, relaxing and feeding the fish. Tour Program: Pick-up from your hotel at around 08:30 hrs - 09:00 hrs Canoe through the “Lost Zone Amazon” jungle and meander along “Klong Sung Nae” river by canoe Visit local Takua Pa Fresh Market Lunch at Sri Phang Nga National Park Jungle walk to Tam Nang Waterfall Return to your hotel at around 16:00 hrs - 16:30 hrs What's included: Round trip transfers from Khao Lak (air-con SUV or minivan) English speaking tour guide (other languages on request) Entrance fee All activities fees Lunch,water, soft drinks & fresh fruits Tour insurance What to bring: Sun protection Mosquito repellent Swim wear & towel trekking shoes Change of clothes Camera (in waterproof bag if possible) Pocket money
The Lost Zone and Old Town from Khao Lak
The Lost Zone and Old Town - Canoeing in a Pristine Banyan Tree Forest & visit unique Takuapa Old Town, Buddhist and Taoist Temples! Prepare yourself for a journey to the long lost zone of “the Little Amazon“, a hidden Banyan Tree forest near Takua Pa. Canoeing under the canopy of the giant Banyan Tree forest is peaceful and serene. Make your way to a Nipa Palm forest where you will hear the songs of local birds along the Klong Sung Nae River. Travel to Takuapa Old Town to experience the traditional life and culture of this small and historical town which has remained nearly unchanged for more than a hundred years. See the period style buildings, small coffee shops, and of course, the most famous part of Takuapa… the old tin mines and factories that were worked until their close in the 1920’s.Tour Program: Pick-up from your hotel at around 08:30 hrs - 09:00 hrs Short stop at a cashew nut factory Canoe through the “Lost Zone Amazon” jungle Visit local Takua Pa Fresh Market After lunch visit the local “Moon Cake” bakery Experience and taste our local Thai “Café Bolan” coffee and Jasmine Tea Visit a Thai Buddhist Temple and a Chinese Taoist Temple Relax and refresh at Sairung waterfall Return to your hotel at around 16:00 hrs - 16:30 hrs What's included: Round trip transfers from Khao Lak (air-con SUV or minivan) English speaking tour guide (other languages on request) Entrance fee All activities fees Lunch,water, soft drinks & fresh fruits Tour insurance What to bring: Sun protection Mosquito repellent Swim wear & towel trekking shoes Change of clothes Camera (in waterproof bag if possible) Pocket money
Small-Group Full-Day Khao Sok Nature Tour From Khao Lak
This trip is designed for the more active explorers. You will trek deep in the jungle through rivers and waterfalls with help from an experienced local guide. As you tread lightly and quietly, you will be able to see a huge variety of wildlife. Pickup from your hotel will be around around 7:30-8am. On the way to Khao Sok, you will stop at a market, and experience Thai traditional culture and products. As your guide leads you to Khao Sok National park, you will enjoy a 2-3 hours trek in the jungle, admiring the wonder of the ancient rainforest. You will also be able to do some bamboo rafting along the river through the tropical rainforest, passing stunning limestone cliffs. You will stop at the river bank for some more trekking and cave exploration, before taking a short break for a cup of coffee served in a bamboo cup. Lunch will be provided in a nice restaurant in the jungle before heading to an amazing view point of all Khao Sok. You will return to the hotel at around 4:30pm.
Phang Nga Afternoon Cruise with Treasure Hunt, Sunset Dinner
Meet a driver at your hotel in Phang Nga for departure between 11:30am and 11:45am, then head to the pier to start your day of exploring. Board a longtail boat across the water, steering into a mangrove forest to find the hidden treasure map atop a 5,000-year-old shell cemetery, and try to solve the riddle of the unclaimed treasures. Continue to a series of islands and caves, with a break to paddle small boats into hidden lagoons to find limestone formations, stalagmites, stalactites, sleepy bats, crystal-like rock formations, and endless mangroves. Prepare to duck, walk, climb as you explore. This final wonder of the day is Koh Tapu, or James Bond Island, where you'll arrive after most of the tourists have left for the day. Enjoy 30 to 40 minutes to walk around the dramatic island, which was a film site for The Man with the Golden Gun. Following your time on Phang Nga Bay, head to a hilltop restaurant for a Thai dinner, coastal sunset, and a beer or non-alcoholic drink of your choice. This full-day tour concludes with return transfer to Phang Nga, and drop-off at your hotel between 8 and 8:30pm.
3-Day Open Water Diver Course in Ko Lipe Satun
The Open Water Diver Course is the first step to obtain a license and let you dive anywhere in the world, to a maximum depth of 18 meters (59 feet), with another certified diver. This course will literally open a door to a whole new world! The course normally takes 3 days to complete and operate every day. We limit the size of the groups to a maximum of 4 students per instructor. So you will have more time to practice and receive more guidance from your instructor. Your safety is always our top priority here.Diving certifications are equally recognized everywhere in the world. However, PADI requires you to purchase a manual with your course, while SSI allows students to borrow manuals from the dive center and after certification, you will have access to a digital version of the manual online.You can also do some or all of your diving theory online for free! You can certainly do all the theory here during your 3 days course. If you do it in advance, you will have more time to relax and enjoy your holiday.The Open Water Diver course has 3 parts:- Theory- Confined Water Training Sessions (these are your 2 shallow water dives)- 4 Open Water Training DivesYour days will start around 8:30am and finish at approximately 5pm. We will choose the dive sites for you to dive, rest assured that your safety is always being our top priority. We will try to schedule a different dive site for each of your open water dives, depend on the weather conditions. Be assured that you will see plenty of marine life during your training, and your instructor will review with you at the end of the day.Come and join us and you may just end up with a splendid new hobby!
2-Day Advanced Open Water Diver Course in Ko Lipe Satun
During the Advanced Adventurer 2 days program you will have the chance to try out 5 different specialties. We limit the size of the groups to a maximum of 4 students per instructor. So you will have more time to practice and receive more guidance from your instructor. Your safety is always our top priority here.Diving certifications are equally recognized everywhere in the world. You are required to purchase a manual with your course, while students do borrow manuals from the dive center and after certification, you will have access to a digital version of the manual online.Also do some or all of your diving theory online for free! You can certainly do all the theory here during your 3 days course. If you do it in advance, you will have more time to relax and enjoy your holiday.There are 5 dives in the course, and 2 of them are compulsory: 1. Deep Dive: You will dive to a maximum of 30 meters (98.4252 feet) and learn some techniques as well as risks involved in deep diving.2. Underwater Navigation Dive: You will learn about various navigation techniques and improve your compass skills.The popular choices for other 3 dives are:1. Peak Performance Buoyancy: You will improve your position in the water through some fun exercises.2. Fish Identification: You will learn and to identify fish by their families and see a whole lot more on each dive.3. Night Dive: You will see and discover the reef in a totally different way, observe marine life that comes out at night, torch included.4. Drift: You will learn the “flying” techniques underwater.Come and join us and you may just end up with a splendid new hobby.