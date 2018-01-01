Phang Nga Bay Day Trip Kayak and Snorkeling from Phuket

Pickup from your place After pickup from your hotel in Phuket or Khaolak by air-conditioned minibus, you're transferred to the pier to depart for Ao Phang Nga National Park. You will be briefed on safety aspects of the tourkhai Island Khai Island On arrival at Khai island, where you’ll have the opportunity to Snorkeling for approximately 40 minutes with the cystal clear water. Hong and Panak Island After spending 25 minutes exploring beautiful Panak Island, you will be asked to return to the main boat where we will then take a short 25 minutes journey to Hong Island, considered to be amongst the most beautiful islands in the Krabi province.Upon arrival at Hong Island you’ll get back into your individual canoes and spend exploring this fascinating island, where you’ll take in the stunning natural rock formations, including solitary limestone peaks both in the sea and on land. You’ll also have the opportunity to explore the caves, which contain stalagmites and stalactites, as well as observing the local wildlife. Lunch will be service at Floating Muslim Village Lunch freshly prepared and cook at the restaurant for buffet. Jamebond Island There is about 25 minutes, You and your private guide will be canoe to one of the most enduring natural landmarks as one of the most famous parts of the Phang Nga National Park, the island’s limestone tower karst were featured as the location of James Bond’s nemesis, Francisco Scaramanga, in the 1974 film, The Man With The Golden Gun. The island of Koh Tapu is one of the main attractions of our Phuket James Bond island tour. It is a natural limestone structure which rises up from the ocean and stands at 40 metres tall. These land masses were then eroded by water and wind into the islands we see today. Both Koh Tapu and Khao Ping Gan feature lush vegetation and steep shores, as well as two sandy beaches in the southwest between Ping Gan island, also known as ‘leaning rock. Rang Yai Island You’ll return to the main boat again, After you enjoy your meal, we will make our way to the last stop where you’ll have the opportunity to swim in warm waters or relax on a golden, sandy beach Phang Nga bay and Ao Phang Nga National Park you will be making memories that will stay with you for a lifetime.