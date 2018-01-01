Welcome to Krabi Province
Top experiences in Krabi Province
Krabi Province activities
Phang Nga Bay Day Trip Kayak and Snorkeling from Phuket
Pickup from your place After pickup from your hotel in Phuket or Khaolak by air-conditioned minibus, you're transferred to the pier to depart for Ao Phang Nga National Park. You will be briefed on safety aspects of the tourkhai Island Khai Island On arrival at Khai island, where you’ll have the opportunity to Snorkeling for approximately 40 minutes with the cystal clear water. Hong and Panak Island After spending 25 minutes exploring beautiful Panak Island, you will be asked to return to the main boat where we will then take a short 25 minutes journey to Hong Island, considered to be amongst the most beautiful islands in the Krabi province.Upon arrival at Hong Island you’ll get back into your individual canoes and spend exploring this fascinating island, where you’ll take in the stunning natural rock formations, including solitary limestone peaks both in the sea and on land. You’ll also have the opportunity to explore the caves, which contain stalagmites and stalactites, as well as observing the local wildlife. Lunch will be service at Floating Muslim Village Lunch freshly prepared and cook at the restaurant for buffet. Jamebond Island There is about 25 minutes, You and your private guide will be canoe to one of the most enduring natural landmarks as one of the most famous parts of the Phang Nga National Park, the island’s limestone tower karst were featured as the location of James Bond’s nemesis, Francisco Scaramanga, in the 1974 film, The Man With The Golden Gun. The island of Koh Tapu is one of the main attractions of our Phuket James Bond island tour. It is a natural limestone structure which rises up from the ocean and stands at 40 metres tall. These land masses were then eroded by water and wind into the islands we see today. Both Koh Tapu and Khao Ping Gan feature lush vegetation and steep shores, as well as two sandy beaches in the southwest between Ping Gan island, also known as ‘leaning rock. Rang Yai Island You’ll return to the main boat again, After you enjoy your meal, we will make our way to the last stop where you’ll have the opportunity to swim in warm waters or relax on a golden, sandy beach Phang Nga bay and Ao Phang Nga National Park you will be making memories that will stay with you for a lifetime.
Krabi to Phi Phi Islands by Speedboat
This tour offers a full day out to visit Phi Phi, which many regards as the two most beautiful islands in the Andaman Sea. Your 1-hour speedboat transfer to Phi Phi will ensure you spend less time on the water between Krabi and Phi Phi and more time on the island swimming, snorkeling or relaxing - perfect for those who have limited time and would prefer to spend more time exploring the area. Please note that the speedboat will be traveling at faster speeds than the ferry transfer to Phi Phi and one should expect a bumpy ride as the vessel travels across the waves at high speed. You will visit Phi Phi Lai, the smaller of the two islands, and to Maya Bay, which was one of the locations used when making the film 'The Beach'. Then it's off to the bigger island of Phi Phi Don with its magnificent twin crescent beaches. There will be plenty of free time for sunbathing and swimming so remember to pack your towel and swimming costumes!
Hong Island Tour by Longtail Boat with Snorkeling and Kayaking Option
After being picked up from your hotel in the morning, sail by longtail boat from Krabi to one of Thailand’s most stunning islands. This tour will take you to the main islands in the Hong group. On the way, stop at the rock island of Koh Daeng. Jump into the island's beautiful waters at and snorkel along the rocky ledges or take a walk through the mangrove forest. In the middle of the island lies the secret Hong Lagoon where you can be in harmony with nature. Kayak into this superb lagoon surrounded by huge limestone karsts and clear tranquil waters.Enjoy a delicious lunch and refreshments on a tropical beach, giving you plenty of time to take in the beauty of the islands.On this tour you will have the freedom to explore this beautiful island at your own pace. Paddle in the open sea by kayak (if kayak option is chosen), swim in the Hong Lagoon, snorkel, and relax on the beach. No matter what you choose, Hong Island is a place you won't easily forget.Be taken back to your accommodations in Krabi at the end of the day.Itinerary: 8am - 9am: Hotel pickup in Krabi 9am - 9:30am: Cruise by longtail boat to Hong Island 9:30am - 10:10am: Stop at Koh Daeng for open water snorkeling 10:10am - 11am: Swim & snorkel at Paradise Island 11am - 12pm: Cruise into Hong Lagoon for taking photos & have a swim 12pm - 1pm: Enjoy lunch at the beach of Hong Island 1pm - 3pm: Free time for relaxing, swimming, sunbathing & kayaking (only if kayak option has been booked) 3pm - 3:45pm: Depart from Hong Island Beach to Nopparat Thara Pier 3:45pm - 4pm: Transfer to hotel
Phi Phi Island Tour by Speed Boat from Krabi
Enjoy a full-day of relaxation on this speedboat trip to Phi Phi Islands, lapped by turquoise waters and shaded by towering limestone rocks. Scene of the blockbuster movie “The Beach,” Phi Phi is a paradise destination just 30 miles from mainland Thailand.Composed of 2 islets, Phi Phi Don is the larger, known for its fine beaches and coral formations. Above average tourist facilities are available along the 2 beautiful curved bays of Ton Sai and Lodalam. During the day you can visit Maya Bay, where “The Beach” was filmed, swim in some of the world's clearest water, snorkel at beautiful Hin Klang, and explore Viking Cave, where thousands of swallows nest.Discover the hidden coves of Phi Phi Lee, such as Phi Lee Bay, where the limestone cliffs rise straight up from the waters and are only reachable by boat. Snorkel among the coral gardens of Ao Maya and Ao Lo Sama, or the isolated reefs of Bamboo Island. Completely uninhabited, and surrounded by flawless sand beaches, expect to see abundant reef fish and even the occasional leopard shark.The only fixed point in the day is a buffet lunch, served in the canteen on Koh Phi Phi Don, after which you have an hour for shopping and exploration of the island. 8am - 9am: Hotel pickup in Krabi 9am - 9:15am: Meet the boat crew at Nopparat Thara Pier in Ao Nang 9:15am - 10am: Cruise by speed boat to Phi Phi Island in less than 1 hour 10am - 10:45am: Relax on the beach at Bamboo Island 10:45am - 11:45am: Sightseeing & photography at Viking Cave & Pileh Bay 11:45am - 12:45pm: Swim & walk on “The Beach” at Maya Bay 12:45pm - 1pm: Sightseeing at Monkey Beach 1pm - 2pm: Lunch at a beach restaurant on Phi Phi Don 2pm - 3pm: Open water snorkeling near Phi Phi Don 3pm - 4pm: Head back to the mainland in Ao Nang 4pm - 4:30pm: Transfer to the hotel
Full-Day Tour to Phang Nga Bay Including James Bond Island and Hong Island by Speedboat from Krabi
Your day begins with a transfer from your hotel in Krabi to Nopparat Thara Pier where your guide awaits you. Cruise by speedboat to Phang Nga Bay, which covers more than 154 square miles (400 sq km) and is home to some 100 islands. The bay consists of rocky, limestone outcrops jutting out of the emerald green sea.James Bond Island (Khao Phing Kan) is your first stop and a remarkable highlight of the tour. The landmark was made famous due to its starring role in the James Bond film The Man with the Golden Gun. As it is under national park protection, no boats are permitted to get too close to the island. The best way to view James Bond Island is from the small beach on Khao Phing Kan, a high leaning rock that has some small caves inside. On its crowded eastern beach, there are stalls selling souvenirs, mostly made from shells and wood.Moving on, you'll cruise out to Lot Noi Cave at Thalu Island. If you booked the kayak option, transfer to a canoe for an adventure paddle through sea caves found among the mangrove forests. The tour includes a Thai-style lunch at the charming Koh Panyee (Panyee Island), a nearby Muslim fishing village. The locals live in stilt houses and you will have the opportunity to observe firsthand the daily life of a community unchanged over time.Finish your day by swimming in the crystal-clear waters that surround pristine Hong Island. Dry off by relaxing on a secluded beach before it’s time to get back on board for your return speedboat journey to Krabi. Your hotel transfer will be waiting for you at the pier. 7:45am - 8:30am: Hotel pickup in Krabi 8:30am - 9am: Meet the crew at Ao Thalane Pier 9am - 9:45am: Cruise by speed boat to James Bond Island 9:45am - 11:15am: Sightseeing & photography at James Bond Island & Khao Phing Kan 11:15am - 11:30am: Continue to Thalu Island 11:30am - 12pm: Guided kayaking into Lot Noi Cave (only if kayak option has been booked) 12pm - 1pm: Have lunch on Panyee Island 1pm - 1:30pm: Sightseeing & shopping on Koh Panyee 1:30pm - 2pm: Continue to Koh Hong 2pm - 3:30pm: Beach time & photography at Hong Island 3:30pm - 4pm: Cruise by speedboat into the lagoon of Hong Island 4pm - 4:30pm: Head back to Ao Thalane Pier 4:30pm - 5pm: Transfer to the hotel
Krabi Sunset Cruises
Pla Luang - Krabi Sunset Cruises is waiting to take you on a journey you won’t forget. Come sail away with us on a 100 year Siamese junk boat. We make our way out to the islands in front of Railay – (Koh Poda, Koh Gai, Koh Si, Ko Yawasam and Ta Ming), where we go snorkeling and swimming. Do as much or as little as you like. Our teak deck is perfect for relaxing and taking in the majestic views. We end the day sailing back towards the Railay Peninsula whilst watching the sun set over the Andaman. Finally we get to swim in the waters next to Pranang Beach for those that want to experience swimming in the bio-luminescence after dark.This trip is suitable for all ages and includes free flow water, juice and soft drinks along with fruit, snacks and a delicious Thai Buffet dinner. (vegetarian options available)