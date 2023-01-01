Wentai Pagoda

This small, hexagonal monolith was originally built in 1387 for the Ming emperor Hungwu as a place to honour the stars and celestial deities. It is loveably off-beam, divided into five wobbly stages. However, while it surveys an attractive park and is one of Taiwan's oldest surviving constructions in Taiwan, it's hardly dramatic and the location is jarringly backed by the huge KKL industrial distillery.

Almost identical, the Maoshan Tower near Shuitou is rather more impressive due to its setting on a high ridge that makes it visible from miles around.