Qionglin Village

Qionglin (also written Cyonglin or Chiunglin) has 800 years of history, is famous for having more shrines than any other village on Kinmen and retains several clumps of traditional houses. However, it's low on overall charm with an unattractive main street cutting the old town in half.

A map board on the main square suggests a walking route to make the most of the place. It's just outside an unmarked free museum about civil defence and civilian life under military rule, explaining why people couldn't wear white, fly kites or raise goats. It's also possible to visit the civil defence tunnels. Bus 2 stops here between Kincheng and Shanwai. Buses 5/5A between Kincheng and Shamei pass the edge of town.