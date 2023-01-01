Deyue Mansion

Built in 1931, this is Kinmen's most famous 'western' building thanks to the 11m-tall gun tower in its yard, erected to ward off (or at least spot) pirates.

The tower itself is closed, but the beautifully maintained house is furnished and, along with the mansion next door, contains interesting bilingual panels shedding light on the Chinese diaspora to Southeast Asia and how their tastes (and money) came to affect architecture on Kinmen. The exhibition continues in a former school across a grassy area to the south.