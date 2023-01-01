Koxinga Statue

This stern, 9m statue of Koxinga (鄭成; Zheng Cheng) gazes towards China from a tiny islet connected to the rest of Kinmen by a pedestrian causeway, which becomes submerged as the tide rises. It's flanked by silhouetted oyster fishermen figures: modern art installations that seem to walk on water at high tide. But the scene is at its most beautiful when sunset and low tide coincide.

Koxinga, the Ming-loyalist Chinese general who ousted the Dutch from Taiwan in 1661–62, is also celebrated in a nearby faux-ancient shrine that sits in well-tended gardens across the road from the causeway access path.