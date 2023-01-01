Jhaishan Tunnels

Blasted out of solid granite by soldiers in the 1960s, this V-shaped arc of sea tunnels was designed to protect boats from bombs during the war years. Approach it through a large garden displaying two of the landing vessels that once unloaded here, then descend to a pair of subterranean waterside walkways serenaded by classical music.

Both tunnel ends are now blocked to the sea, so the water inside is completely still and offers mirror-like reflections. If you have time, after exiting it's worth strolling 250m back to the coast using the 'Seasight Trail'. The rewards are fine views of the very scenic rock-and-forest coastline.

Some bus 6/6A services come this way or you can use Tourist Bus A.