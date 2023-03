Backed by a couple of classic, if crumbling, western-style 1930s buildings, this 1836 pavilion-shrine to the god of literature is a dinky, hexagonal structure that looks like a mini pagoda.

Finding it is a good excuse to explore the surrounding network of narrow alleys dotted with old homes. The exterior is the main attraction, so don't worry if you miss the opening times which merely give opportunities to see the tiny shrine inside.