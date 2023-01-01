Kincheng Civil Defence Tunnels

Claustrophobes beware: Kincheng has 2.6km of wartime tunnels and you can walk 1.2km of them, but they're not much wider or taller than a large man. What makes the experience especially memorable is that two sections are pitch black: feel your way forward while bomb and gun noises blare.

Before starting, peruse the bilingual info boards in the museum room above the bus station. That's accessed via the camouflage-painted stairs on Minsheng Rd. For groups, there are several daily time slots for the walk-through, but if you're alone come at 1.30pm or 8.30pm, which are the only guaranteed departure times.