Juguang Tower

This three-storey tower, built in classical Chinese form, is an iconic local landmark that has often featured on Taiwanese stamps. Yet it only dates from 1952, erected as a memorial to fallen soldiers. Set in attractive parkland just south of Kincheng, the tower looks best when floodlit at dusk. Climb for distant views of the skyscrapers of Xiamen (China), which become much more visible on the horizon at night.

Inside, the ground floor gives a helpful introduction to Kinmen's food, architecture and wind lions. Upper floors aren't in English but feature photos of the Welcoming the City God festival plus the history of the tower itself.