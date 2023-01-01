Guningtou War Museum

For domestic tourists, this is one of Kinmen's top sights due to the pivotal nature of a battle fought here over 56 hours in October 1949. For outsiders, the main attraction is often discovering the war-era subterranean fort that backs the museum and climbing through it to a viewpoint over the beach, the sands still viciously prickled with an array of sea-facing spikes to prevent enemy boats from landing.

Around 1km west are the attractive twin villages of Beishan and Nanshan. A couple of brick houses here have been preserved in a partly unrestored state to remind visitors of the damage caused in the battle.

Tourist Shuttle bus route B stops at Guningtou and Beishan. Alternatively, you can get here using bus 9 from Kincheng (five times daily); it returns at 11.15am, 2.30pm and 3.45pm.