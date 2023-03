Along with equally antique Nanshan (南山; Nánshān), a few hundred metres across Shuangli Lake, Beishan (北山; Běishān) is a settlement that retains a high proportion of old-style houses. Tourist Shuttle bus B stops outside one that has been preserved with all its bullet holes to commemorate the 1949 battle of Guningtou.

That's known as Beishan Old Western-style House (北山古洋樓; Běishān Gǔ Yánglóu). The bus also stops in Nanshan beside an impressive wetlands centre.