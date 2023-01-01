Beishan Broadcasting Wall

This vertical slab of concrete punched with 48 circular holes looks like a forgotten work of 1970s abstract sculpture set on a very low seaside 'cliff'. In fact, behind each hole was once a speaker, together creating a giant noise generator that cranked out propaganda loud enough to wage psychological warfare on the enemy across the strait.

One of the speakers still functions, and the microphone inside is live if you want to send a message, albeit not at the original ear-splitting volume. It's around 1km north of Guningtou car park.