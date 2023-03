By day it looks a little over-gentrified, but at night the junction of Juguang and Zhongxing roads is one of Kincheng's most atmospheric corners. The so-called Art Zone here includes a small row of handicraft shops in the century-old courtyard buildings, which flank an historic ancestral hall (陳氏宗祠; Chénshì Zōngcí).

This celebrates the forebears of Kinmen's largest clan, who made their way here from Fujian and, after much hardship, emerged as rich traders.