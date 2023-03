From the attractive old town area of Ou Cuo, a concrete road leads 800m south to a superb, yet little frequented, sandy beach with small rocky islands visible in the distance. The only facilities are toilets and a tap.

Just across the scrubby dunes to the east, an even longer beach (泗湖沙灘 Sìhú Shātān) leads to the more developed seafront park at Houhu.

Bus 3 stops on the edge of quaint Ou Cuo village. Bus 8 drives to Houhu.