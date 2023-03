All a-twitter with birdsong, Zhushan is Kinmen's traditional village core, chock-a-block with low-rise, tile-roofed homesteads built in archetypal Fujian style. Unlike the regimented rows of houses in some other villages, here the buildings radiate organically out from a pair of central ponds. The shrine at building 60 has superb door carvings.

Virtually every old house doubles as a homestay, while building 17 serves coffee (NT$100) and wine (NT$150) plus light meals in the afternoons.